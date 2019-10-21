Facebook said on Monday it was tightening its security for the 2020 US elections, with stepped up scrutiny of "state-controlled" media seeking to manipulate American voters.

The moves add to a series of measures from the leading social network since 2016, when foreign entities were prominently involved in social media in the US campaign.

"The bottom line here is that elections have changed significantly since 2016, and Facebook has changed too," Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg told a conference call.

"We face increasingly sophisticated attacks from nation-states ... but I'm confident we're more prepared now."

One of the new steps calls for labeling of messages coming from state-controlled media outlets, starting next month.

"We will hold these pages to a higher standard of transparency because they combine the opinion-making influence of a media organisation with the strategic backing of a state," a Facebook blog post said.

Facebook also said it would seek to curb the viral spread of misinformation by using a "pop-up" that will appear when people attempt to share posts on Instagram debunked by third-party fact-checkers.

"In addition to clearer labels, we're also working to take faster action to prevent misinformation from going viral, especially given that quality reporting and fact-checking takes time," Facebook said.