The third annual international forum of TRT World, opened in Istanbul on Monday, featuring opinion leaders and decision makers.

The theme of this year’s event is "Globalisation in Retreat: Risks and Opportunities."

The forum will be held over two days with more than 10 sessions to discuss issues that occupy the world agenda such as right-wing terrorism, the rise of populism and nationalism, and the future of the Middle East.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu opened the forum delivering a speech on Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

The counter-terror operation in northern Syria will resume if the YPG terror group does not withdraw from the region, the country's foreign minister said.

"We have 35 hours left. If they don't withdraw, our operation will resume. This is also what we agreed with the Americans," Mevlut Cavusoglu said.