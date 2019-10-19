TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
German politician brands PKK 'terrorist organisation'
PKK is responsible for money-laundering, drug and weapons dealing for financing its war in Turkey, German politician Sigmar Hartmut Gabriel says in a video tweeted by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
German politician brands PKK 'terrorist organisation'
Police officers carry out security checks ahead of a demonstration in Cologne, Germany on October 19, 2019 / Reuters
October 19, 2019

In a TV talk show, German politician Sigmar Hartmut Gabriel said Germany considers the PKK a terrorist organisation not because of its crimes in Turkey, but because of its illegal activities in Germany. 

"We know the PKK is engaged in illegal activities, including money-laundering through blackmail and selling drugs and weapons to finance its war in Turkey," Gabriel said.

The video tweet is shared by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu with a post saying "there are also those who present the facts with courage and without any hesitation".

Recommended

Speaking about the Syrian crisis, Sigmar Hartmut Gabriel said that at the beginning of the Syrian war, Turkey's then-prime minister, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasised the importance of creating a no-fly zone in Syria, failing which the Assad regime would have "bombed his people", but Europe and Germany were the first to reject his call.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza