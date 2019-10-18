China's economic growth decelerated to a 26-year low in the latest quarter amid a tariff war with Washington, adding to deepening slump that is weighing on global growth.

The world's second-largest economy expanded by 6 percent in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter's 6.2 percent, data showed Friday. It was the lowest rate since China started reporting data by quarters in 1993.

The slump increases pressure on Chinese leaders to avert politically dangerous job losses as they fight a tariff war with President Donald Trump over Beijing's trade s urplus and technology ambitions.

"Pressure on economic activity should intensify in the coming months," said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.

US-China trade war

The slowdown in China, the world's biggest trader, has global repercussions. It is depressing demand for industrial components from Asian countries and prices of soybeans, iron ore and other commodities, hitting Brazil, Australia and other suppliers.

The International Monetary Fund cited the US-Chinese tariff war as a factor in this week's decision to cut its 2019 global growth forecast to 3 percent from its previous outlook of 3.2 percent.

Trump agreed last week to delay a tariff hike on Chinese goods and said Beijing promised to buy up to $50 billion of American farm goods. Officials say the two sides still are working out details.