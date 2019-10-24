The Central Bank of Turkey on Thursday cut its one-week repo rate by 250 basis points.

The bank's policy rate, also known as one-week repo auction rate, became 14 percent, down from 16.5 percent.

The decision was above market expectations.

A group of economists polled by Anadolu Agency on Monday expected an average drop of 100 basis points in one-week repo rate.

The bank said the improvement in inflation expectations and mild domestic demand conditions supported the disinflation in core indicators.

Inflation drops to single digit

Turkey's annual inflation rate dropped to single digits for the first time since July 2017, standing at 9.26 percent in September, according to Turkish Statistical Institute.