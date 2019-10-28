TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey takes step for extradition of YPG/PKK terrorist
Turkey’s Justice Ministry requests extradition of Mazloum Kobani, also known as Ferhad Abdi Sahin, under the Treaty on Extradition and Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters between the US and Turkey.
Turkey takes step for extradition of YPG/PKK terrorist
Mazloum Kobani also known as Ferhad Abdi Sahin. / AFP
October 28, 2019

Turkey’s Justice Ministry said in a statement on Monday it conveyed a letter of an extradition request to the Foreign Ministry to be sent to the US for the arrest of YPG/PKK terrorist Ferhat Abdi Sahin.

The extradition request came after a red notice was issued for Sahin, code-named Mazloum Kobani.

In Turkey’s request, Sahin is charged with “founding and masterminding an armed terrorist organisation” and “disrupting the unity and territorial integrity of the state.”

The extradition request was issued in accordance with the provisions of the “Treaty on Extradition and Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters between the US and Turkey.”

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry had previously submitted a request to the US authorities to arrest Sahin if he enters US soil.

Earlier this week, US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Van Hollen asked the US State Department to issue Sahin a visa so he could visit Washington.

Recommended

US President Donald Trump had previously said on Twitter that he anticipated a meeting with Sahin.

This was criticised by senior Turkish officials, who said that since Sahin is a wanted terrorist, he should receive treatment in line with Ankara’s agreements with Washington.

Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said on Friday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would contact US officials for the terrorist’s extradition if he were to set foot on US soil.

Sahin is the chieftain of YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the PKK.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza