A Daesh terrorist who was stranded at the Turkey-Greece border has been extradited to the US, the Turkish interior minister said on Friday.

"Today an American who was stuck between our country and Greece was extradited to the US from Istanbul a while ago," Suleyman Soylu said.

Muhammad Darwis B, reportedly an American of Jordanian descent, was deported by Turkey to Greece earlier this week after being caught in Syria.

When he proceeded from the Turkish border gate to the adjoining Greek gate, Greek officials refused to let him in — twice.

This left him in the no-man’s land along the border.

In his first unsuccessful attempt to enter Greece, Greek authorities sent him back to the Turkish gate on foot. His second attempt, however, resulted in a stamp on his passport preventing him from entering Greece.