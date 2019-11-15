TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey arrests four mayors over alleged terror links
At least 20 municipal officials were also arrested along with HDP mayors from Savur, Derik and Mazidagi districts of Mardin and Suruc district of Sanliurfa as part of ongoing terrorism investigations, provincial prosecutors said.
Turkey arrests four mayors over alleged terror links
Sanliurfa's Suruc district Mayor Hatice Cevik was arrested as part of ongoing terrorism investigations, provincial prosecutors said. In this picture from November 15, 2019, police can be seen surrounding the Suruc Municipality building as a police search continues inside. / AA
November 15, 2019

Turkish authorities arrested four mayors, along with 20 municipal officials in southeastern provinces, judicial sources said Friday. The arrests were made over their suspected links to a terror group, the prosecutors said.

Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) mayors Gulistan Oncu in Savur, Mulkiye Esmez in Derik, Nalan Ozaydin in Mazidagi districts of Mardin and Hatice Cevik in Suruc district of Sanliurfa were arrested. Another 20 municipal officials were also taken in as part of ongoing terrorism investigations, provincial prosecutors said.

Turkey’s interior ministry removed three mayors in prominent cities in mid-August. Mayors from Diyarbakir, Mardin, and Van were suspended on the grounds that they are linked to the PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, NATO and the EU. 

Recommended

They all were from the HDP, which Turkey's government accuses of having links to the PKK terror group.

In the PKK terrorist organisation's 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

READ MORE: Why have HDP mayors been removed in three provinces in Turkey?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry