Turkish authorities arrested four mayors, along with 20 municipal officials in southeastern provinces, judicial sources said Friday. The arrests were made over their suspected links to a terror group, the prosecutors said.

Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) mayors Gulistan Oncu in Savur, Mulkiye Esmez in Derik, Nalan Ozaydin in Mazidagi districts of Mardin and Hatice Cevik in Suruc district of Sanliurfa were arrested. Another 20 municipal officials were also taken in as part of ongoing terrorism investigations, provincial prosecutors said.

Turkey’s interior ministry removed three mayors in prominent cities in mid-August. Mayors from Diyarbakir, Mardin, and Van were suspended on the grounds that they are linked to the PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, NATO and the EU.