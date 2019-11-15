TRT World has picked up a prestigious Lovie Award for its coverage of the ongoing crisis in Kashmir.

The English language network of Turkey’s public broadcaster was awarded the ‘Gold’ prize under the 'News and Politics' category at a ceremony in London on Thursday evening.

Held in the English capital every year, the awards honour the most creative internet output produced by networks and individuals in Europe.

Winners are chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, who rank selected entries at one of bronze, silver, or gold levels.

According to its organisers: “The Lovie Awards continues to celebrate the most resonant and pertinent stories in Europe, those inside and outside of the prevailing trends.”

Previous winners include the acclaimed actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry.

Kashmir crisis

In early August, the Indian government repealed constitutional protections that provided the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir with a degree on nominal autonomy.