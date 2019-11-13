A recent Gallup International poll found that the majority of those surveyed in northeastern Syria support Ankara’s military action. Turkey recently launched anti-terror Operation Peace Spring against the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK.

The poll was conducted in two northeastern Syrian provinces, Raqqa and Hasakah, which are not under Turkish control, sampling 600 adults including Arabs and Kurds.

The report’s authors state: “While unable to access those towns and villages currently under attack from the Turkish intervention, we have also included 100 Kurds who fled these villages within the last week.”

According to the poll, 57 percent of those polled support the Turkish operation. Among the Arabs, the support stands at 64 percent while 23 percent of Kurdish respondents are in support.

Locals see Ankara’s Peace Spring positively, preferring Turkish authority over other countries, including the Assad regime, the poll findings say.

“For many years now, public opinion has consistently shown that Turkey is considered the only country that has a positive influence on affairs inside Syria,” the survey’s report said.

“And many in Raqqa and Hasakah speak about wanting to live under Turkish control, envious of their relative prosperity no doubt, a strong nation that can stand up to Assad,” the report continued.

The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (also known as Daesh) has not fared well in the poll, nor have Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad’s backers.

“Our survey shows 55 percent of those across the two governorates believe Turkey is having a positive influence in the region which compares favourably to the International Coalition against ISIS [Daesh] (24 percent), Russia (14 percent), the US (10 percent) and Iran (6 percent),” the survey indicated.

Since the beginning of the civil war in 2011, Turkey has hosted 3.5 million Syrian refugees.

Kurdish split

The Gallup International report supports the widespread Turkish assertion that the YPG/PKK does not represent all Kurds. The PKK, which has waged a decades-long terror campaign against Ankara, leading to tens of thousands of deaths across the country, is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

“Firstly, there is a deep intra-Kurdish divide. Many Kurds in Syria are ideologically at odds with the PYD [the political arm of the YPG] - a left-wing affiliate of the PKK with non-Syrian leadership. Many of these people are currently displaced and await the successful conclusion of the Turkish operation so they can return home,” the report said.

Like the report, Ankara has repeatedly said that the YPG is part of the PKK structure, which has reportedly suppressed the Syrian Kurds and other ethnicities in their strongholds.

But Washington and other Western capitals have demonstrated a lack of interest in Turkey’s concerns and warnings, supporting the YPG in the name of fighting Daesh, leading to fraught relations with Ankara.