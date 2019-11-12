TÜRKİYE
Released FETO member arrested in Istanbul
Ahmet Altan was released on November 4, under judicial control after receiving a more than 10-year sentence for aiding a terror group.
The Istanbul court had sentenced Ahmet Altan to more than 10 years in jail, but ruled that he should be released under supervision after time already served – around three years. / AA Archive
November 12, 2019

A recently released member of the terror group responsible for the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey was arrested on Tuesday in Istanbul.

FETO member Ahmet Altan, who was released on November 4, under judicial control, was arrested at his home in the city's Kadikoy district after a court sustained an objection to his release and revoked the release order.

The warrant was issued earlier Tuesday for Altan, who before his release was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for aiding the terror group.

Altan and another veteran journalist Nazli Ilicak were released on November 4 despite having been convicted of "helping a terrorist group."

The Istanbul court had sentenced Altan to more than 10 years in jail, but ruled that he and Ilicak should be released under supervision after time already served — around three years each.

They were also forbidden from leaving the country.

But an arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday after the chief public prosecutor appealed against the decision to release Altan, state news agency Anadolu said.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which resulted in more than 250 people losing their lives and injured nearly 2,200 others.

FETO is also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
