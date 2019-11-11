TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey starts returning Daesh militants, deports US national
Turkey's interior ministry spokesman says seven Daesh terrorists of German origin will be deported on November 14.
Turkey starts returning Daesh militants, deports US national
Turkish police carry out an anti-terror raid in Istanbul, on February 5, 2017. / AA Archive
November 11, 2019

Turkey has repatriated one Daesh terrorist from the US and this week will deport several more terrorists back to Germany, the country's interior ministry said on Monday.

"A US citizen Daesh terrorist has been repatriated after the completion of legal procedures," Ismail Catakli, Ministry of Interior spokesman, told Anadolu Agency.

Seven German national Daesh terrorists will also be deported on November 14, he added.

"Turkey will extradite them no matter what," he said.

TRT World'sYusuf Erim has more on the story.

Recommended

The issue of the handling of Daesh members and their families detained in Syria — including foreign members of the terror group — has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said that it will send Daesh members back to their countries, but several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalised.

Thousands deported so far

Turkey has so far deported 7,500 Daesh members, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week, adding that there are currently 1,149 Daesh terrorists in Turkish prisons.

Since Turkey recognised Daesh as a terrorist group in 2013, the Turkish state has been attacked by the Daesh group numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks that killed 315 people, including police officers and soldiers, and injured hundreds.

In response to the attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralising 3,500 Daesh terrorists and arresting 5,500.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry