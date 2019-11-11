Turkey has repatriated one Daesh terrorist from the US and this week will deport several more terrorists back to Germany, the country's interior ministry said on Monday.

"A US citizen Daesh terrorist has been repatriated after the completion of legal procedures," Ismail Catakli, Ministry of Interior spokesman, told Anadolu Agency.

Seven German national Daesh terrorists will also be deported on November 14, he added.

"Turkey will extradite them no matter what," he said.

TRT World'sYusuf Erim has more on the story.