Turkey will begin to repatriate captured Daesh terrorists to their home countries as of Monday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.

Turkey has long criticised its European allies for refusing to take back Daesh militants who are their citizens, and on Monday warned that Ankara would send captured militants back to their countries even if their citizenships have been revoked.

"We are telling them: 'We'll repatriate these people to you', and we are starting as of Monday," the state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Soylu as saying.

The minister had previously said Turkey is "not a hotel" for foreign Daesh members.

Turkey says the YPG/PKK terrorists it is fighting in northeastern Syria released Daesh families from camps last month.

Ankara says about 287 Daesh members, including women and children, were re-captured during Turkey's Peace Spring offensive.