Turkish lawmakers on Saturday ratified a deal on military and security cooperation with the UN-backed government in Libya.

Last Monday, the UN-recognised Libyan government or Government of National Accord [GNA] endorsed the agreement between Tripoli and Ankara which includes technical and logistical support to Tripoli as the GNA fights illegal militia loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

It also offers intelligence support to both sides.

GNA on Friday urged five "friendly countries" to implement military deals as it seeks to repel the forces of Haftar fighting to seize the capital Tripoli.

Mired in chaos since the NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Gaddafi eight years ago, the North African country has become split between bitterly opposed administrations in the east and west – each backed by outside powers.

Tripoli-based GNA head Fayez al Sarraj sent letters to the leaders of the United States, Britain, Italy, Algeria, and Turkey, urging them to "activate security cooperation deals", his office said in a statement.