TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey says around 370,000 Syrian refugees return to terror-free areas
The first repatriations to Ras al Ayn in Syria were reported on Friday when dozens of Syrian refugees returned to the area targeted by Operation Peace Spring, launched by Turkey in October.
Turkey says around 370,000 Syrian refugees return to terror-free areas
Turkey said it is investing in infrastructure for Syrians forced to live as refugees. In this file photo from November 3, 2019, Syrian refugees who fled the Assad regime's assault struggle with life in Kefernahum camp, northeast of Idlib, as winter arrives. / AA
November 27, 2019

Around 370,000 Syrian refugees in Turkey voluntarily returned to terror-free areas of their home country.

"Around 370,000 people from our country have returned to areas cleared of terror," Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told the International Forum on Local Solutions to Migration and Displacement in southeastern Gaziantep province on Tuesday.

"We are putting all services, especially in areas of security, health, education and shelter, road, water, and electricity, into the use of Syrians without any discrimination," Oktay added.

Dozens of Syrian refugees were returned from Turkey on Friday in the first reported repatriations to the area targeted by Ankara's military Operation Peace Spring, launched on October 9, against the YPG/PKK.

Around 70 Syrians, including women and children, crossed from Ceylanpinar in Turkey to Ras al Ayn in Syria.

Qatar's Red Crescent Society said last week it had opened a housing project in partnership with Turkey's AFAD emergency relief authority near the northern Syrian city of Al Bab, which Turkish-backed forces liberated from Daesh two years ago.

Recommended

Oktay highlighted that Turkey’s anti-terror operations formed safe areas in Syria and helped normalisation of life in those areas.

Anti-terror campaigns 

Operation Euphrates Shield and its successors, Operation Olive Branch in 2018 and Operation Peace Spring, all aim to eliminate terrorist elements near Turkey’s borders, including Daesh and YPG/PKK.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. 

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks