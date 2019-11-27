Greece is one of the main gateways for migrants trying to enter northern European countries and the first EU state many will encounter. Its security forces, both soldiers and the police, now stand accused of abusing those trying to make the journey.

Migrants say they have been subject to violence that amounts to torture while trying to pass through the country.

A group of migrants rescued by Turkish border guards in early November in the Thrace city of Edirne said they were beaten and had their money and personal belongings stolen.

Pakistani migrant Musaddiq Javed said that he was arrested by police who then handed him over to soldiers, who took his cash and phone.

"We stayed in Greece for four days and whenever we wanted food they would beat us up,” Javed said.

"The soldiers took me to a room, blindfolded me and put out their cigarettes on my hand and they would hit my feet.”

He was then thrown into the Marista river on the Turkish border before his rescue.