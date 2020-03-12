Crashing US stocks on Thursday confirmed Wall Street is in a bear market after new travel restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread spooked investors and rattled world markets.

President Donald Trump’s Europe travel ban announced late Wednesday sent all three major US stock indexes into a tailspin, slamming the book on the longest-running US bull market on record.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have lost about 24 percent of their value since reaching record closing highs just 16 sessions ago, as nations around the world grapple with how to contain the fast-moving coronavirus and its economic effects.

A bear market is confirmed when an index sinks 20 percent or more below its most recent closing high.

“It’s the fastest 20% decline ever,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. “Every day there’s more selling and just when you think you’re at capitulation, you’re not there yet. People don’t know how long this is going to go on so they’re going to sell and walk away.”

Trump’s sweeping travel restrictions, limiting flights from continental Europe to the United States, sent European shares to a near four-year low and slammed airline stocks, already battered by the spread of COVID-19.

Boeing fell another 12.5 percent as JP Morgan abandoned its long-term backing for the company’s shares, setting the planemaker on course for its worst week ever.

Interest rate cuts

The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates for the second time this month at the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy scheduled for next week.

US Treasury yields tumbled as anticipation grew for aggressive easing on the part of the Fed.

The US stock market briefly pared its losses - before resuming its decline - after the New York Federal Reserve announced it would introduce $1.5 trillion in new repo operations this week.