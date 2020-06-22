The warlord Khalifa Haftar’s offensive on Libya's capital Tripoli last April, against the UN-backed and internationally-recognised government, has drawn in regional and global players from Russia, the US and Italy to France and Saudi Arabia.

Within this context, this is a look at where the international community stands in Libya:

Turkey

Since the inception of the UN-backed Government of National Accord in 2015, Turkey has been supporting the internationally recognised government. Following a request by the GNA, Turkey proceeded to diplomatically and militarily support the government in Tripoli.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the objective of the deployment was "not to fight" but "to support the legitimate government and avoid a humanitarian tragedy."

With Turkey’s support to the GNA, the warlord's militias have been pushed back from Tripoli, losing swathes of territory during its retreat.

The US

In late 2015, the US was among those that led efforts to help create the GNA, a political agreement unanimously endorsed by the UN Security Council. However, following US President Donald Trump’s presidency in January 2017, the US increasingly stepped back from playing an active role in Libya.

Once Haftar started his offensive on Tripoli in April 2019, the US seemed to have shifted their position in support of Haftar by saying he had a “significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya's oil resources" following a phone conversation between President Trump and the warlord.

Haftar is a US citizen and was once a CIA asset.

In addition, the US was quick to block a UNSC statement condemning an air raid on a migrant detention center in which more than 40 people were killed, and which the GNA blamed on the UAE. Many argue that Trump's attempt to change the US position was a result of lobbying by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The United States officially supports the GNA but has not offered military support in its battle against Haftar. Primary US concerns in the region are counter terrorism and Russian expansion, and Washington has conducted joint air strikes with the GNA against Libya’s religious extremist groups.

Last month, the US reiterated an urgent need to end the "destabilizing flow of Russian and other foreign military equipment and mercenaries into Libya." Russia supports Haftar and this was seen as a return to official US policy.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE has been one of the main supporters and sponsors of Haftar and his militias. Abu Dhabi has supplied Haftar with advanced weaponry systems in violation of the UN arms embargo.

Haftar’s militias rely heavily on Emirati air support which includes the alleged deployment of Chinese-made drones, Wing Loong II, used during attacks on the UN-backed government in Tripoli.

A UN report revealed that the UAE supplied Haftar with the Russian-made advanced air defence systems, Pantsir S-1s, which were installed at the al-Jufra base near the town of Gharyan.

Another UN report in 2017 said that the Gulf country was behind the construction of an airbase in eastern Libya and provided Haftar with aircraft as well as military vehicles.

Reports in April 2020 emerged that UAE-based companies shipped 11,000 tonnes of jet fuel to Haftar - a repeat violation of the international arms embargo. The shipment is under investigation by the UN and is believed to have had a market value of $5 million at the time it was loaded in the UAE and was delivered last month to eastern Libya, Haftar’s headquarters.

Russia

On the one hand, Russia has openly supported the UN’s mediation efforts led by Special Envoy Ghassan Salame, and on the other hand, the country blocked a UN Security Council statement which looked to call on Haftar to halt his advance on Tripoli and the UN-backed government.