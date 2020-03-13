President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, as Washington struggles with providing Americans with relief and officials race to slow the spread of the outbreak.

Speaking from the Rose Garden, Trump said, “I am officially declaring a national emergency.”

He said the emergency would open up nearly $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

Trump also waived interest on federally held student loans and he moved to prop up energy markets, by directing the Department of Energy to buy oil to fill the strategic petroleum reserve “'right up to the top.”

Trump said he was also giving Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar emergency authorities to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals “flexibility” in treating patients.

He also announced a new public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities, as his administration has come under fire for being too slow in making the test available. The partnership will include drive-thru testing in some locations and an online portal to screen those seeking to get tested.

Still, Trump said that officials don't want people taking the test unless they have certain symptoms. “It's totally unnecessary," Trump said. He added, "This will pass.”

Trump once again told the press conference "I don't have any of the symptoms" and "we don't want people without symptoms to go and do the test."

But later, he claimed "I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested."

He would "most likely" be tested "fairly soon," he said.

Death toll in Italy jumps by 25 percent

The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 250 to 1,266, a rise of 25 percent and the largest increase in absolute terms since the start of the outbreak, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday.

The total number of cases in the European country hardest hit by the virus rose to 17,660 from a previous 15,113, an increase of some 17 percent.

The agency said that of those originally infected by the outbreak that first came to light in northern regions on February 21, some 1,439 had fully recovered compared to 1,258 the day before.

The number of patients in intensive care rose to 1,328 against a previous 1,153.

Europe is epicentre of coronavirus pandemic - WHO

Europe has now become the epicentre of a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 5,000 lives around the world, "a tragic milestone", the World Health Organization said on Friday.

More than 132,000 cases of the virus have been reported in 123 countries since it emerged in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.

"Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of world combined apart from China," he said in Geneva.

Tedros announced that WHO was launching a coronavirus solidarity response plan. This would to allow people and organisations to contribute to help fund masks, gloves, gowns and goggles for heath workers, as well as diagnostic kits and investment in research and development, including for vaccines.

Social distancing is a "tried and tested method" to slow the spread of a virus but "not a panacea" that will stop transmission, WHO's top emergency expert Dr. Mike Ryan said.

Scotland announces first death

Scotland announced its first death of a patient with coronavirus, an elderly patient with underlying health conditions, Scotland's chief medical officer said on Friday.

"The patient, who was being treated by Lothian Health Board was an older person who had underlying health conditions," Catherine Calderwood, chief medical officer for Scotland, said in a statement.

Turkey confirms fifth coronavirus case

Turkey confirmed three more coronavirus cases on Friday, raising the tally to five.

"After our first two cases, we confirmed three new cases who came into contact with them and were from the same family. All five cases are directly related," said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca in a news conference in the capital Ankara.

Two of the patients have difficulty breathing, Koca added.

Turkey will halt flights with nine European countries, including France, Germany and Spain, the transport minister said.

Spain to enter state of emergency

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday said a special cabinet meeting would on Saturday formally declare a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The state of emergency will allow authorities to confine infected people and ration goods in a steep increase in Spain's response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

EU to launch $41B coronavirus investment initiative

The European Union will launch a $41 billion investment initiative as part of a package of measures to cushion the bloc's economies from the impact of coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Other steps the EU's executive will take include giving member states flexibility on budget deficits and state aid, von der Leyen told a news conference, in a move meant to grant full spending flexibility to Italy, the European country so far most affected by the crisis.

Venezuela confirms coronavirus cases

Venezuela confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus amid concerns that the economically struggling South American nation is unprepared to confront a pandemic that has proven challenging for even the world's wealthiest nations.

Millions of Venezuelans are unable to frequently wash their hands due to lack of running water that has resulted from the decay of public services under the administration of President Nicolas Maduro.

Hospitals have lost huge numbers of medical professionals and are so dilapidated that, in some, staff use paint buckets as improvised toilets and reuse surgical gloves for lack of supplies.

Pakistan limits flights, shuts borders and schools

Pakistan shut all its schools and land borders on Friday and decided to limit international flights and discourage large gatherings to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The measures were announced by ministers after a meeting of the national security council chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by civilian and military leaders.

"It has been decided that all borders will remain closed for 15 days," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the local ARY and Dunya TV networks.

Ethiopia confirms its first case of coronavirus

Ethiopia has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, the country's public health institute told Reuters on Friday.

Takele Uma Banti, the mayor of the capital Addis Ababa, tweeted that a Japanese citizen was the person affected.

"We should avoid meetings and hand contacts," the mayor wrote on Twitter.

Moldova to suspend flights to European countries

Moldova will suspend all flights to European destinations from Sunday for two weeks to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Ion Chicu told reporters at a briefing.

There are six confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the eastern European country, with no deaths recorded.

Iran reports 85 new deaths

Iran announced the novel coronavirus has claimed another 85 lives, the highest single-day death toll in one of the world's worst-affected countries.

"Sadly, 85 people infected with the Covid-19 disease have died in the past 24 hours," bringing to 514 the overall number of deaths in Iran, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

"Across the country, at least 1,289 infected people have been added to the list of confirmed patients," said Jahanpour.