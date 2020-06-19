In subzero temperatures on an inhospitable elevation, Indian and Chinese troops engaged in deadly hand-to-hand combat on Monday night. Blaming each other for the clashes in Galwan Valley along their disputed Kashmir border, both sides have agreed to try and de-escalate the situation amid UN concerns over the standoff.

The root of the dispute over the more than 4,000-km-long but loose border, Line of Actual Control (LAC), shared between the two Asian giants goes back to the British colonial era when the McMahon Line was drawn in 1914 between the borders of Tibet and India.

The nationalist government of the Republic of China had repeatedly protested the British drawings of boundaries.

After the British partitioned the Indian subcontinent, New Delhi accepted the McMahon lines as its international boundary with China but Beijing refused to accept the lines drawn by the foreign colonisers, asserting they were not signatories to the British treaties.

August 1947: The fate of the northern princely state of Kashmir hangs in the balance as the British rulers carve India into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

Maharaja Hari Singh, a Hindu belonging to the Dogra dynasty, rules the region where Muslim subjects are accorded fewer rights than the Hindus.

The British had in the past helped the maharaja quell several attempts by the Muslims to rid themselves of the Dogra rule particularly in 1865, 1924, and 1931.

September 1947: Muslims in Kashmir launch another rebellion with hopes of merging the region with Pakistan.

October 1947: The maharaja secretly accedes the territory to India on condition that the state retains autonomy except in defence, currency, and foreign affairs-related issues.

The Hindu ruler with the help of India's militant group RSS, massacres thousands of Muslims in southern Jammu region, altering its demographics.

India deploys troops. Pakistani Pakhtun tribals cross into Kashmir upon rebels' invitation.

Pakistan enters the war in 1948.

Both Pakistan and India claim the disputed Kashmir region in its entirety.

January 1948: As the violence continues, India approaches the United Nations on January 1.

April 1948: UN passes a resolution demanding a ceasefire as well as a free and fair plebiscite for the people of the Kashmir region to decide their fate after the removal of troops from the region.

The Line of Control or the de-facto border between the two sides in Kashmir is established.

October 1949: Communist leader Mao Zedong proclaims China as the Peoples' Republic of China.

1950: China sends its troops to Tibet and takes control of the remote mountainous region that declared independence in 1913.

1958: An uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet erupts and troops crush it the following year.

March 1959: Dalai Lama, the Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader, flees the crackdown and is granted asylum in India.

Beijing lays claim to almost 80,000 sq km of India-controlled territory in Sikkim and protected country, Bhutan.

September 1959: Chinese premier Zhou Enlai in a letter to his Indian counterpart makes formal declaration claiming sovereignty over the Ladakh region of eastern Kashmir.

October 1962: War breaks out between India and China with Beijing taking control of around 40,000 sq km of territory in Kashmir, called Aksai Chin, as India loses the war.