Moscow will not have any objections if Turkey does not activate S-400 missile systems, Russian envoy to Turkey said in an interview.

“Activating S-400s and the decision of using them completely belongs to the owner country. We’ve sold the product that Turkey was seeking for. The owner of the systems is Turkey, completely up to Turkey’s decision,” Alexei Yerkhov, the Russian ambassador to Ankara, told Sena Alkan, diplomatic correspondent for private broadcaster CNN Turk.

Turkey bought Russian S-400 surface to air defence missile systems to protect its airspace from potential dangers that could emerge Syria. The move has sparked US criticism with Washington saying they are not compatible with NATO systems.

In February, Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that Turkey will activate the S-400 missile systems and there should be “no doubt” about that.

Reports emerged in April that Turkish officials suspended the activation of the missiles citing the Covid-19 pandemic was impeding the efforts to set it up.

“It is like a car that you own. You can either drive it to the beach, or keep it in your garage,” the Russian envoy said.

Russian jets in Libya and counterfeit notes

The ambassador claimed US Africa Command’s announcement that Russian military aircraft arrived in Libya recently from an airbase in Russia via Syria, where they were repainted to hide their Russian origin, counterfeit banknotes sent to Haftar via Malta and Wagner mercenary group's actions in Libya were all fabrications.

The US military published satellite visuals that Russia has deployed fighter aircrafts to Libya to support Russian mercenaries fighting for warlord Khalifa Haftar.

“If there is concrete evidence, they should follow up. If there is an aircraft, it must be in operation. If the Russian fighter jets were there, wouldn’t the hospitals and schools be bombed? Did we see such a thing?” Yerkhov asked.

Russian private military contractor Wagner Group has up to 1,200 people deployed in Libya to strengthen Haftar's militias, according to a UN report.