A Turkish soldier, who was injured in a roadside explosion in Syria’s northwestern Idlib, succumbed to his injuries, the National Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that one soldier was wounded in an explosion during a road control patrol in the Idlib region.

"The soldier was martyred despite the efforts to save his life at the hospital," it added.

The ministry offered condolences to the relatives of the soldier, the Turkish Armed Forces and Turkish nation.