China demand Monday that Washington withdraw export sanctions imposed on Chinese companies in the latest round of a worsening conflict over technology, security and human rights.

The foreign ministry accused the Trump administration of interfering in China's affairs by adding eight companies accused of playing roles in a crackdown in its Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang to an export blacklist.

Washington also imposed controls on access to American technology for 24 companies and government-linked entities it said might be involved in obtaining goods with potential military uses.

The US decision “violated basic norms of international relations" and "harmed China ’s interests,” said a ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian.

“We urge the United States to correct its mistakes, revoke the relevant decision and stop interfering in China’s internal affairs," Zhao said.

The measures announced Friday expand a US campaign against Chinese companies including tech giant Huawei that Washington says might be security threats.

Beijing criticised curbs imposed earlier on Huawei Technologies Ltd. and other companies including Hikvision Digital Technology Ltd., a supplier of video security products. It has yet to say whether it will retaliate.

One company cited Friday in connection with Xinjiang is accused of “engaging in human rights violations," the Commerce Department said. The rest are accused of “enabling China’s high-technology surveillance” in the region.

One of the technology suppliers, CloudWalk Technology Ltd., which makes facial recognition systems, said in a statement such “unfair treatment”will hurt American companies and global development.

China’s fledgling tech industries are developing their own processor chips, software and other products. But they need US, European and Japanese components and technology for smartphones and other devices, as well as for manufacturing processes.