TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey commemorates exile of Circassians
The Circassians, a predominantly Muslim people, suffered greatly under the Russians and were subjected to ethnic cleansing in 1864 where some 400,000-500,000 people are believed to have died.
Turkey commemorates exile of Circassians
The Circassians, a predominantly Muslim people, suffered greatly under the Russians and were subjected to ethnic cleansing in 1864 where some 400,000-500,000 people are believed to have died. / AA
May 22, 2020

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday commemorated the deportation of Circassians 156 years ago from their homeland.

“In the 156th year of their exile from their homeland, I share the pain of our Circassian brothers and once again wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives,” Erdogan said on Twitter.

Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop also shared expressed regret over the massacre.

"I share the pain of 156th anniversary of the Great Circassian Exile, and commemorate all our brothers who lost their lives," Sentop said.

Recommended

The Circassians, a predominantly Muslim people, suffered greatly under the Russians and were subjected to ethnic cleansing.

A war in 1864 near the Black Sea port city of Sochi resulted in defeat for the Circassians and saw the Russian Empire invade all of Caucasia, a region extending east from the eastern Black Sea to the Caspian Sea.

Nearly 1.5 million Circassians were expelled from the region to the east of the Black Sea when it was overrun by Russia in 1864. Some 400,000-500,000 are believed to have died.

Most of the Circassian exiles were absorbed into the Ottoman Empire, settling as far away as present-day Jordan.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam