Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday commemorated the deportation of Circassians 156 years ago from their homeland.

“In the 156th year of their exile from their homeland, I share the pain of our Circassian brothers and once again wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives,” Erdogan said on Twitter.

Turkish parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop also shared expressed regret over the massacre.

"I share the pain of 156th anniversary of the Great Circassian Exile, and commemorate all our brothers who lost their lives," Sentop said.