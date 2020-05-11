TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey to send medical aid to Palestine
Medical supplies include 100,000 masks, 40,000 test kits, two tonnes of hand sanitizer.
Turkey to send medical aid to Palestine
Medical aid supplies prepared by the Turkish Ministry of Defence are boarded onto a plane, Ankara, May 11, 2020. / AA
May 11, 2020

Turkey will send medical aid to Israel and Palestine to help them combat coronavirus, according to the country’s official gazette on Monday.

The supplies will include 100,000 masks, 40,000 PCR test kits, two tonnes of hand sanitizer and other equipment as part of a grant agreement between Turkey and Palestine signed on April 14.

Recommended

After originating in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 283,400 worldwide, with total infections numbering more than 4.13 million, while recoveries surpassed 1.42 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam