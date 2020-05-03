Turkey continues on the trajectory of more recoveries from coronavirus, said the health minister on Sunday.

A total of 63,151 people have recovered from the illness so far, including 4,892 people registered on Sunday, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

"For the first time since March 11, the number of recovered patients has surpassed the current number of coronavirus patients in Turkey," Koca added.

Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus climbed to 3,397 as Turkey registered 61 more deaths in the past 24 hours, said the health minister.