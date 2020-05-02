Spain's Telefonica SA is in talks with billionaire John Malone's Liberty Global Plc to explore a merger of its British mobile operator O2 with Liberty's Virgin Media cable network company, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Telefonica has been weighing options for the mobile business since 2016 when a previous 10.3 billion pound deal takeover of O2 by Three UK, controlled by CK Hutchison Holdings, was blocked by European antitrust regulators, banking sources said.

A combination of O2 and Virgin Media would reshape Britain's telecoms industry, leaving Hutchison and Vodafone stranded without their own fixed-line consumer networks.

If successful, the deal would end uncertainty around the fate of one Britain's biggest mobile operators after it was repeatedly touted as a possible candidate for a sale or a stock listing in recent years.

It would also offer Telefonica a way to partially cash out from O2 while retaining a presence in Britain, which the company sees as one of its "core markets" along with Spain, Germany and Brazil.

Malone, who transformed the pay-TV sector in the United States, combined Liberty's Dutch operations with Vodafone's in 2016 in a joint venture deal which could offer the blueprint for a merger of O2 and Virgin Media, one of the sources said.

He added that discussions between Telefonica and Liberty were focusing on creating a joint venture equally owned by the two firms.

Shares in Liberty were up 8.75 percent at $21.12 on the news.

Telefonica's overriding goal to reduce its debt load – which stood at 37.74 billion euros at the end of last year – would likely shape the deal, Jefferies analysts wrote in a note after Bloomberg first reported news of the talks.

A cash acquisition would be within reach for Liberty, they said, but a joint venture structure could still satisfy Telefonica's pressing need to cut its leverage.