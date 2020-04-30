Some 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy, representing nearly half of the global labour force, are in immediate danger of losing their livelihoods due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday.

The UN agency's latest report sharply raised its forecast for the devastating impact on jobs and incomes of the Covid-19 disease, which has infected more than 3.1 million people globally, killed nearly 220,000 and shut down economies.

"It shows I think in the starkest possible terms that the jobs employment crisis and all of its consequences is deepening by comparison with our estimates of three weeks ago," ILO Director-General Guy Ryder told a briefing, foreseeing a "massive" poverty impact.

Already, wages of the world's two billion informal workers plunged by an estimated global average of 60 percent in the first month that the crisis unfolded in each region, the ILO said.

Informal workers are the most vulnerable of the 3.3 billion global workforce, lacking welfare protection, access to good healthcare, or the means to work from home, it stressed.

"For millions of workers, no income means no food, no security and no future. Millions of businesses around the world are barely breathing," said Ryder. "They have no savings or access to credit. These are the real faces of the world of work. If we don’t help them now, they will simply perish."

Worst hit sectors

The ILO said prolonged lockdowns and office and plant closures are now expected to lead to an "even" worse fall in total working hours worldwide in the second quarter than what was forecast just three weeks ago.

Worst-hit sectors are manufacturing, accommodation and food services, wholesale and retail trade, and real estate and business activities.