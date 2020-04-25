Italy's economically-punishing coronavirus lockdown, combined with big-spend stimulus packages to support families and firms, will push public debt and deficit to dizzying heights, the government said Friday.

The cabinet approved the spring budget document (DEF), which forecast that the eurozone's third-largest economy would plunge into a deep recession this year, with gross domestic product retracting by eight percent.

The government is widening the budget deficit by 55 billion euros ($59 billion), the "shock cure necessary to enable the country to face this difficult phase, " said cabinet undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro, as quoted by Italian media.

Italy is among the countries hardest hit by Covid-19, with over 25,500 recorded deaths.

The pandemic was a "black swan," an unforeseen event beyond the norm with potentially serious consequences – without which the country's weak economy had been expected to gradually improve over the year, the document said.

Instead, the government forecast that GDP would fall by eight percent, with the public deficit rising to 10.4 percent of GDP. That is a mammoth leap from the 2.2 percent expected before the pandemic hit, and the 1.6 percent recorded in 2019.

Public debt will jump to 155.7 percent of GDP, up from the pre-virus outbreak forecast of 135.2 percent, and the 134.8 percent recorded in 2019.

Outlook negative