Thursday, April 18

Cases in Egypt pass 3,000

Egypt confirmed 188 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 3,032, according to a health ministry statement.

Nineteen new deaths caused by the illness were reported, raising the total to 224.

Israel eases some restrictions

Israel approved some easing to its tight coronavirus restrictions while pointedly avoiding announcing the first stage of an exit from lockdown.

In a televised address, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined "a responsible and gradual" plan which would allow the return of some workers to offices and industry.

He also promised to reopen some high street shops and allow a return to school for children with special educational needs, in groups of up to three.

The measures are to take effect from Sunday, the first day of the Israeli week.

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 100,000: AFP Tally

The coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people in Europe, nearly two thirds of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally at 1800 GMT.

With a total 100,501 deaths out of 1,136,672 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed 157,163 worldwide.

The tallies are collated using date collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

France death toll increases, at slowing rate

France registered 642 more deaths from coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 19,323, the fourth-highest tally in the world, although the number of people in hospital declined for a fourth day running.

France's public health authority said in a statement that the total number of people in intensive care units also fell for the 10th day in a row, to 5,833, the lowest level since March 31.

France has been in virtual lockdown since March 17 as part of efforts to curb the outbreak.

Italy's daily death toll lowest since April 12

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 482 on Saturday, the lowest daily increase since April 12, while the number of new cases was stable at 3,491, the Civil Protection Agency said.

The death toll had risen by 575 on Friday, up from 525 the day before, with 3,493 new cases recorded.

The daily tallies of deaths and cases extend the broadly stable situation in place over the last 13 days.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 rose to 23,227, the second highest in the world after that of the United States. Total confirmed cases stood at 175,925.

Spain to extend lockdown through May 9

Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is to extend its nationwide lockdown until May 9, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced.

Restrictions on movements would be loosened slightly however to allow children time outside, from April 27, he added.

Turkey's coronavirus cases highest in Middle East

Turkey's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen to 82,329, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, overtaking neighbouring Iran for the first time to register the highest total in the Middle East.

An increase of 3,783 cases in the last 24 hours also pushed Turkey's confirmed tally within a few hundred of China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged.

Koca said 121 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,890. A total of 10,453 people have recovered from coronavirus so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours came to 40,520, the minister said.

Azerbaijan extends quarantine by two weeks

Azerbaijan has extended quarantine restrictions over the new coronavirus outbreak by two weeks until May 4, the government said.

The country of around 10 million in the South Caucasus has recorded a total of 1,373 coronavirus cases, with 18 deaths. Authorities said 590 patients had recovered.

The government also said the borders with Georgia and Iran would remain closed until May 4.

New York daily death toll at two-week low

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that 540 people died across his state over the last 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus, marking the lowest daily tally in more than two weeks.

Speaking at a daily briefing, Cuomo also said new hospital admissions stayed around the 2,000-patient mark, which he said was "still an overwhelming number."

US-Canada border to stay closed another month

The US-Canadian border will remain closed another month to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced.

Both countries agreed on the continued closure, said Trudeau.

"This is an important decision, and one that will keep people on both sides of the border safe," he said.

The border has been closed for more than three weeks, except for transport of goods that amount to $1.7 billion (CAN$2.4 billion) in two-way trade each day.

US death toll exceeds 37,000 - Johns Hopkins data

The US reported 3,800 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours, surpassing the 37,000 mark, according to the Maryland-based Johns Hopkins University.

Data compiled in the university's running tally counted 37,084 deaths and 706,832 cases.

The US continues to lead the world in number of coronavirus infections and deaths, followed by Italy and Spain in both.

More than 60,500 people have recovered in the US, according to the data.

UK hospital death toll rises 888 to 15,464

Britain's hospital death toll from Covid-19 rose by 888 to 15,464 as of 1600 GMT on April 17, the health ministry said.

"357,023 people have been tested, of which 114,217 tested positive," the health ministry said.

Dutch infections reach 31,589, 142 new deaths

Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have risen by 1,140 to 31,589, Dutch health authorities said.

The death toll among people known to have been infected with the novel coronavirus increased by 142 to 3,601, the Dutch Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

Swiss death toll reaches 1,111, confirmed cases hit 27,404

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,111 people, the country's public health agency said, rising from 1,059 a day earlier.

The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 27,404, the agency said, up from 27,078.

Uzbekistan prolongs restrictions

Uzbekistan has decided to prolong restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus until May 10, the Central Asian nation's government said.

The social distancing measures were set to expire on April 10. The Tashkent government has locked down all provinces and some major cities, closed some businesses and ordered citizens to only leave their homes for work or essential shopping.

Malaysia reports 54 new cases, 2 new deaths

Malaysian health officials reported 54 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase since the government imposed curbs on movement and business on March 18, taking the cumulative total to 5,305.

The health ministry also reported 2 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 88.