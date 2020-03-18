President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched on Wednesday over 20 financial measures being taken by Turkey to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The wide-ranging aid package dubbed Economic Stability Shield targets business, individuals, companies and various industries affected by the pandemic and vulnerable citizens hit by the virus-impacted economy.

Almost 4-hours long meeting the president advised nationals not to leave home unless necessary for three weeks and to minimise social contact until the threat of the coronavirus recedes.

“None of our citizens must leave their homes or get into contact with anyone, unless absolutely necessary, until the threat disappears,” Erdogan said in a speech after a special meeting in Ankara to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Following an economic turbulence in 2018 the Turkish economy rebounded strongly in the latter part of 2019, growing 6 percent in the fourth quarter after government steps to boost economic activity.

As part of efforts to keep the economy on track, Turkey's central bank on Tuesday cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points on Tuesday at an earlier-than-scheduled policy meeting, and took steps to support volatile financial markets.

Over $15 billion aid package

Erdogan also said Turkey would postpone debt payments and reduce the tax burden on various sectors as part of a $15.4 billion, with additional fiscal help, package of new measures to support the economy and lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey will postpone for six months the April, May and June VAT and social security payments of retail, iron-steel, automotive, logistics-transportation, cinema-theatre, housing, food-beverage, textile-garment and event-organisation sectors.

Accommodation tax will be waived until November and for hotel rentals, Turkey postponed easement, revenue share fees for April, May and June for 6 months.

The VAT rate for domestic flights lowered from 18 percent to 1 percent for 3 months and businesses affected by the measures against Covid-19 outbreak can delay loan/credit and interest payments a minimum of three months, and will be supported by additional financial liquidity if needed.

Exporters will be given stock financing assistance to maintain capacity during temporary slowdown in exports.