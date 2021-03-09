With investors worried about rising interest rates and dumping high-valuation stocks in recent weeks, Tesla’s market capitalisation has fallen by almost $300 billion since its January 26 record high to $550 billion, moving behind Facebook Inc, which it overtook in December after joining the S&P 500.

Tesla shares fell over 4 percent on Monday and were down almost 35 percent from their peak on January 26.

The ARK Innovation ETF, which has 10 percent of its assets invested in Tesla, fell 6 percent.

Technology and other growth stocks have fallen broadly since February 12, when the Nasdaq closed at its most recent record high.

However, Tesla’s decline during that time has been much deeper than Wall Street’s other heavyweights.

Tesla’s surge in recent months is rooted in expectations it will expand car production quickly and profitably.

The stock’s latest dip follows a tweet by Chief Executive Elon Musk on Saturday that an update on Tesla’s planned Cybertruck pickup would likely be provided in the second quarter.

Musk unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019.