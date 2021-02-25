GameStop Corp shares have surged more than 50 percent in early deals as amateur investors jumped back into the stock weeks after an unprecedented short squeeze triggered a 1,600 percent rally in the video game retailer.

The latest moves build on Wednesday's rally in GameStop and other so-called "stonks," an intentional misspelling of "stocks", favoured by retail traders on social media sites such as Reddit's WallStreetBets.

The new frenzy puzzled analysts, who had ruled out another short squeeze of the stock which had battered some hedge funds, and fueled more hype after some Twitter users pointed out a cryptic tweet of an ice-cream cone photo from activist investor Ryan Cohen, a major shareholder in GameStop and a board member.

A short squeeze takes place when the price of a heavily shorted stock rises sharply, forcing short-sellers who had bet against the stock to buy it at those prices to avoid further losses.

GameStop shares were up 54.5 percent in trading before the bell at $141.70 at 0630 ET. Headphone maker Koss Corp surged 57 percent, while cannabis company Sundial Growers rose 10 percent.

Shares of cinema operator AMC Entertainment , another stock caught up in last month's rally, jumped 17 percent in pre-market trading on Thursday following an 18.1 percent rise on Wednesday.

Reddit discussion threads were buzzing again about GameStop on Thursday, with members exhorting others to pile into the stock as the rally gathers steam.

"Bought lots more #GME today, let's keep fighting !!," wrote one Reddit user Fundssqueezzer, while another user Responsible_Fun6255 said, "Rise of the planet of the ape: GME edition."

Earlier on Thursday, GameStop's Frankfurt-listed shares trebled at one point, overshooting its 100 percent surge on Wall Street overnight, as European retail traders joined in the fresh buying push.

The sharp moves surprised the market, which thought the excitement behind the recent Reddit-fueled rally had died down.

