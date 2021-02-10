Shares in cannabis companies have surged, extending a months-long rally due to bets on decriminalisation under the Biden administration, as the Reddit community behind a recent trading frenzy talked up the stocks.

One post on WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum linked to the past month's surges in GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment and others, told users that shares of producers Tilray Inc and Aphria Inc have more room to rise on Wednesday.

That post was liked by around 10,000 other users in just 12hours and shares in the two companies jumped by 21 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

The forum has become a must-watch for traders at financial institutions since concerted action by some of its 8 million participants proved enough to overturn hedge fund "short" bets on GameStop and others in January.

Cannabis stocks

Swaggystocks, which aggregates sentiment on shares talked about in the WallStreetBets forum, showed Tilray was the most upvoted stock in the group.

"I don't think the retail punter story goes away overnight," said Mirabaud sales trader Mark Taylor. "I am really only watching the price action and trying to make sense of it all."

US-listed shares of top pot producer Canopy Growth Corp were up 3 percent after results on Tuesday, while the ETFMG cannabis stocks tracker, which has more than doubled in value since November's presidential elections, gained 7.3 percent.

Wave of legalisation