Investors have filed a class action lawsuit against trading app Robinhood after the company announced it will no longer allow margin trading of shares of both GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings.

The lawsuit filed at US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Thursday said the move by Robinhood "deprived retail investors of the ability to invest in the open-market and manipulating the open-market."

Robinhood was among few retail stockbrokers who placed trading restrictions and other security measures on GameStop, AMC stocks after the shares skyrocketed this week without a clear reason,The New York Timesreports.

Robinhood's decision resulted in condemnation from many online including US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who called it "unacceptable" and voiced her support for a court hearing.

Alexander G Cabeceiras, the attorney who filed the lawsuit, announced the news on Twitter saying "Let The People Trade."

The shares of GameStop skyrocketed this week, squeezing hedge funds that had bet against the video game retailer and other companies that were out of favour on Wall Street.

On Wall Street a "short squeeze" can result in a dizzying rally by forcing short-sellers into becoming buyers.

As a result, GameStop surged 18 percent on Monday, another 115 percent on Tuesday and had leapt 135 percent on Wednesday. That followed a stunning 50 percent jump on Friday.

Alongside Robinhood, TD Ameritrade was among the companies that placed the trading restrictions including limiting of short sales “in the interest of mitigating risk for our company and clients" on Wednesday, the Times said.

Chief Executive Vladimir Tenev said the company restricted trade to protect the company and its customers.

"We absolutely did not do this at the direction of any market maker or hedge fund ... the reason we did it is because Robinhood as a brokerage firm, we have lots of financial requirements," Tenev said on CNBC.

"In order to protect the firm and protect our customers, we had to limit buying in these stocks," he said, adding it was a "difficult decision".