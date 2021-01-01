Britain will stop charging VAT on tampons and sanitary towels, the finance ministry has announced, saying Brexit made it possible to drop the sales tax on essential period products.

The country left the European Union single market and customs union at 2300 GMT on Thursday, ending nearly 50 years where it was bound by rules from Brussels.

Its departure means it no longer has to apply an EU law mandating a minimum five percent tax on sanitary products, classed as non-essential luxury items, the Treasury said.

"I'm proud that we are today delivering on our promise to scrap the tampon tax. Sanitary products are essential so it's right that we do not charge VAT," said Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

The country will stop charging tax on the hygiene products from Friday.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak originally announced the measure in his budget in March.

Lawmakers had long called for the measure, and it became a totemic issue for some Brexiteers.

Pro-Brexit political tool?