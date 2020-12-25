Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in about 15 years in a plan to achieve Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s ambitious pledge to go carbon free by 2050 and generate nearly $2 trillion growth in green business and investment.

The “green growth strategy" urges utilities to bolster renewables and hydrogen while calling for auto industries to go carbon free by the mid-2030s.

Suga, in a policy speech in October, pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions in 30 years.

As the world faces an environmental challenge, green investment is an opportunity for growth not a burden, he said.

READ MORE: Scientists turn to 'carbon-sucking' technology as emissions rise

The strategy, which provides a roadmap to achieving the goals in different sectors, projected 30-50 percent increase in electricity demand and called for a push to triple renewables in the country’s energy mix to about 50-60 percent from the current level, while also maximising use of nuclear power as a stable, clean source of energy.