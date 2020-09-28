Turkish prosecutors have prepared a second indictment against six Saudi officials in connection with the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.

Two of the suspects are facing charges that carry aggravated life jail sentences. Charges against the other four suspects carry up to five years in prison.

The 2018 murder

Khashoggi, a journalist and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, where he had gone to obtain documents for his impending wedding.

His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building and his remains have not been found still.

Riyadh offered conflicting narratives to explain Khashoggi's disappearance before acknowledging he was murdered in the diplomatic building in a "rogue operation".

The six suspects

The prosecutor has requested the suspects, two of whom are Saudi Arabian fugitives and two consulate general workers, be sentenced separately to prison terms.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor prepared the 41-page indictment, approved by the chief prosecutor's office, and sent it to the Istanbul 11th High Criminal Court where the main case against 20 defendants had been heard.