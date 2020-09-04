Turkey has urged Greece to support NATO's initiative under which two countries will start technical talks on the eastern Mediterranean.

Earlier, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said that Turkey and Greece agreed to enter into technical talks at NATO to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the eastern Mediterranean.

Referring to the announcement, the Turkish foreign ministry said that these de-confliction-oriented talks are not related to the resolution of bilateral issues between Athens and Ankara, but they are related to arrangements that were previously discussed in bilateral level between the military authorities of the two countries.

"We expect Greece to support this initiative of the Secretary-General of NATO," the statement added.

