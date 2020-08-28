TikTok has truly revolutionised how people express themselves via their smartphones. It is not the first app that allows users to create videos. However, its easy-to-edit tools, friendly interface, short video format and appeal among youngsters who want to break social and class barriers, has turned it into a global phenomenon.

More than 750 million people use it in dozens of countries every day - they lip sync popular songs, show off their acrobatic ability, demonstrate cooking skills, or just film themselves spending time with a pet dog, among just about anything else of interest.

In terms of popularity, it stands alongside Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. But now the United States is forcing the Beijing-based company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, to sell its US operation.

Here we explain why that is happening:

1- Why is TikTok selling its US operations?

Tiktok, an app founded by Chinese national Zhang Yiming, is not selling its operations - it is actually being forced to part ways with its US operation under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Trump announced his intention to ban the app on July 31 citing an as of yet unsubstantiated fear that the Chinese government could gain access to information belonging to American TikTok users.

The US is by far the largest TikTok market in terms of revenue, which it generates by selling advertisements.

In order to avoid the ban, investors behind privately-held ByteDance are encouraging Yiming to consider a US tech firm as a potential buyer.

TikTok faced another setback, raising the possibility of its selloff, when Kevin Mayer, a former Walt Disney executive, resigned just three months after taking over as the app’s CEO. He says it has become difficult to work in a politically charged environment.

The US has in the past blocked Chinese firms from buying American companies and has even forced some to reverse a sale. But this is the first time a Chinese app with a significant customer base in the US is being pushed out of the market.

Washington has long accused Chinese companies, including telecom giant Huawei, of working closely with Beijing. TikTok is an exception, as it has established itself in the market with innovation rather than winning government contracts at home.

2- Who is interested in TikTok?

Some of the biggest names in the tech industry, such as Microsoft, Oracle and Twitter have shown interest in taking over TikTok’s US business, which ByteDance has valued at $30bn, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Walmart, the retail giant, is also in the race as it plans to make a joint bid with Microsoft.

The US is TikTok’s biggest market by revenue, followed by the UK, Canada and Turkey.