Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced Egypt and the United Arab Emirates on Friday for supporting militias based in eastern Libya, after Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi met Libyan tribesmen who called for Cairo to intervene in the civil war.

Turkey has been providing military aid to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in the Libya conflict, while Egypt, the UAE and Russia have backed warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia in the east.

Recent weeks have seen dramatic military advances by the GNA, which drove back Haftar's militia, which had launched an assault on the capital Tripoli last year.

The illegal governing body in the eastern port of Tobruk called this week for Egypt to intervene in the conflict. Sisi met Libyan tribesmen on Thursday and said Egypt would not stand idle in the face of a direct threat to Egyptian and Libyan security.

Asked about the possibility of Egyptian intervention, Erdogan said Turkey would maintain its support for the internationally recognised GNA.

"Steps taken by Egypt here, especially their siding with the putschist Haftar, show they are in an illegal process," he said. He also described the approach of the United Arab Emirates as "piratical."

Egypt warned that it would intervene militarily if forces loyal to the UN-backed government pushed to re-enter Sirte.

