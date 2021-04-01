Turkey has been a strong healthcare champion in 2021, the World Health Organization chief has said, adding that when the country produces a vaccine, it will help address "vaccine equity."

WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus was speaking at a twice-weekly Covid-19 webinar on Thursday also attended by Turkey's Health Minister Dr Fahrettin Koca and former Swedish prime minister, recently named WHO Special Envoy Carl Bildt.

Both Tedros and Koca agreed on enabling vaccine production globally without making intellectual property rights an issue.

"We believe that we will soon produce our own vaccine. Rest assured that your call upon vaccine-producing countries will be met with a clear response in Turkey,” Koca said.

"Our vaccine will definitely be offered for the use of the whole humanity. Right now, 100 countries do not have access to a Covid-19 vaccine which is why the vaccine to be produced in Turkey will be offered for the whole of humanity," he added.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkey plans to offer domestic vaccine to all humanity

Intellectual property rights waiver