Citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan are allowed passport-free travel between the two countries with a new identity card for up to 90 days.

Announcing the new rules on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a tweet on Thursday: “As of today, traveling with Azerbaijan is now possible only with an identity card. All obstacles are removed, our brotherhood is getting stronger.”

He used the hashtag "one nation, two states," describing the deep-rooted ties between the two friendly countries.

With the new legislation, Turkish and Azerbaijani nationals will be able to travel without a passport using a new type of ID card installed with a chip.

'One nation, two states'