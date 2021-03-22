The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Goldman Sachs have made a decision to invest in DgPays, Turkey’s leading financial technology provider, according to a joint statement.

The investment by leading financial institutions represents one of the most significant foreign investments in Turkey’s fin-tech sector to date, it said on Monday.

"With its pioneering technology and innovative solutions, our company has been successful in attracting the interest of international investors," said Serkan Omerbeyoglu, DgPays’ CEO.

'Continued growth and development'

He said the partnership will catalyse the firm's strategy of expanding its product and service offerings in line with international trends.

"When our energy and entrepreneurial spirit are combined with our partners’ network and experience, we will soon become a platform that is recognised for its success. We are also pleased to bring foreign direct investment into our country."

Also commenting on the investment, Max Klimov, partner in the Asset Management Division at Goldman Sachs, said: "With its young, tech-savvy population, and talented finance and technology human capital, Turkey is a market that will deliver growth in the fin-tech space."

He said DgPays’ tech infrastructure and sectoral expertise will play a critical role in continued growth and development of the market.