Turkey has told Israel, Greece and the European Union to seek its permission before assuming work on a proposed undersea power cable in eastern Mediterranean waters.

In a diplomatic note sent to the two countries' embassies and the EU delegation on Monday, Ankara said the three must seek its permission before conducting any work on Turkey's continental shelf, according to diplomatic sources.

Greek Cypriot Administration, Israel and Greece last week signed an initial agreement on laying the world's longest undersea power cable linking their electricity grids.

But the proposed link is set to run through waters at the centre of last year's tensions between Turkey and Greece linked to Ankara's search for natural gas.

The 1,200-kilometre (745-mile) EuroAsia Interconnector's projected plans show it passing through Turkey's continental shelf, Turkish media reported.

Turkey's approval