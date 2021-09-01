TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey-Montenegro draw in FIFA World Cup qualifier
Turkey remains the leader of Group G with 8 points earned in four matches
Turkey-Montenegro draw in FIFA World Cup qualifier
Players of Turkey celebrate after a goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification Group G soccer match between Turkey and Montenegro at Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey on September 1, 2021. / AA
September 1, 2021

Turkey suffered an upsetting 2-2 draw at home to Montenegro in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group G match on Wednesday after a very late free kick goal by the visitors.

Following a solo effort, Turkish midfielder Cengiz Under curled a spectacular goal outside the area to draw first blood in the ninth minute.

Another Turkish player, Yusuf Yazici, doubled the lead in the 31st minute, scoring an easy goal in the box.

Yazici was unmarked near the Montenegrin goal to make a firm finish.

That goal came through decent teamwork including several passes between Turkish players, especially a low pass from the byline, which was the assist produced by Under.

In the 40th minute, Montenegro narrowed the gap to one.

Recommended

Midfielder Adam Marusic beat Turkey's offside trap to score a one-on-one against Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Turkey led the first half 2-1 at Istanbul's Vodafone Park but were stunned after Montenegro's free kick goal in the 97th minute.

Montenegrin defender Risto Radunovic fired a decisive left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area to equalize, and the match ended 2-2.

Turkey is still the leader of Group G with 8 points that it has earned in four matches.

But the Netherlands, Montenegro and Norway are hot on Turkey's trail with 7 points each as the group is likely to see a tight race for the top spot.

In the next fixture, Turkey will visit Gibraltar on Saturday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam