The National Election Committee in Hungary approved the plan to hold a referendum over the controversial construction of China’s university project in the country.

The proposition was made by the mayor of the capital city Budapest, Gergely Karacsony, a prominent opposition member against Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s authoritarian rule

A drive to collect 200,000 signatures is required to trigger the referendum process which will begin next month.

Hungarians would vote whether they wish to repeal a law adopted earlier this year by parliament, which is dominated by Orban's right-wing Fidesz party, that gave a green light to the construction of China’s Fudan University.

However, the proposed plan has become the latest battleground in Hungary’s increasingly polarised politics; one side is the right-wing Prime Minister Orban who is hostile to the EU’s liberal values and the US, aiming to strengthen ties with China and on the other side, liberal opposition sees Hungary as a part of liberal Europe.

The project

According to a deal signed between the government and the Shanghai-based university, the campus, the first of its kind in Europe, would be a 500,000 sq metre complex.

Orban argues that a prestigious outpost of Fudan university would permit thousands of Hungarian and international students to acquire high-quality qualifications and contribute to the country’s economy.

But the complex, planned for completion by 2024, has sparked popular protests and fierce criticism from the opposition.

The major point for the critics is the cost of the project which is reportedly more than the entire budget of the country’s education system.

According to project documents published by the Hungarian investigative journalism site Direkt36.hu most of the Fudan project's estimated €1.5bn costs would also be covered by a Chinese loan to Hungary of 1.3 billion euros.

The opposition argues that taxpayers will have to bear the huge cost, claiming it would serve the interest of China’s Communist Party.