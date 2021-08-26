TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkey flies back first batch of troops from volatile Afghanistan
Group of 345 Turkish Armed Forces arrives at Ankara as Taliban deadline to see all foreign forces pulled out from Afghanistan nears.
Turkey flies back first batch of troops from volatile Afghanistan
Turkey was part of a NATO mission in Afghanistan since 2002, and was also involved in evacuation efforts at the Kabul airport since the Taliban took control of the capital this month. / AA
August 26, 2021

The first batch of Turkish troops and civilians evacuated from Afghanistan has landed in the country's capital Ankara, as Taliban deadline of next Tuesday, [August 31] to finish all foreign evacuations looms.

The group of 345 Turkish Armed Forces personnel on Thursday initially travelled from Kabul to Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, via a Turkish Air Force transport plane, and then landed at Ankara at 11:45 am [0845GMT] on a Turkish Airlines flight.

Two more evacuation flights are set to take off from Istanbul on Monday, depending on demand, officials said. 

The collapse of US-backed government in Afghanistan and Taliban takeover on August 15 has set off a wave of evacuations via the Kabul airport with several countries ending evacuations ahead of the Taliban deadline. 

Turkey fulfilled task in Afghanistan

Speaking to Anadolu Agency in the eastern Mus province, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkish soldiers successfully fulfilled the task given to them in the war-torn country.

Despite the extraordinary conditions at the airport, where thousands of people are desperately trying to get a flight out since the Taliban takeover, the Turkish Armed Forces are making every effort to ensure that their plan is implemented without any major disruptions, he added.

"We would like to thank our friends Pakistan and Tajikistan, and our allies with whom we worked together in the region, for their support," Akar said.

He told they are coordinating with the Foreign Ministry and other relevant departments with regard to the pullout.

Recommended

Turkey was part of a NATO mission in Afghanistan since 2002, and was also involved in evacuation efforts at the Kabul airport since the Taliban took control of the capital this month.

Turkey says will help rebuild Afghanistan

Turkey has long supported the Afghan people's struggle to rebuild their country and will continue to do so, said Turkey's communications director on Thursday, highlighting Turkey's commitments to peace and stability in Afghanistan since 2002, in the aftermath of the US invasion.

"We have supported the Afghan people in their struggle to rebuild their country and will continue to do so," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

On the situation at Kabul airport, which has seen a press for evacuations since the Taliban gained control of the capital, he said the "rapidly deteriorating security" at the airport shows the need to reassess the situation on the ground.

"Turkey had indicated its willingness to provide security at the airport if certain conditions were met. Despite the most recent turmoil at the airport, Turkish forces have helped maintain security and order.

"Our military planes evacuated some 1,129 civilians," Altun said.

READ MORE: Thousands race to flee Afghanistan even as some refugees want to go back

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam