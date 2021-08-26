The first batch of Turkish troops and civilians evacuated from Afghanistan has landed in the country's capital Ankara, as Taliban deadline of next Tuesday, [August 31] to finish all foreign evacuations looms.

The group of 345 Turkish Armed Forces personnel on Thursday initially travelled from Kabul to Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, via a Turkish Air Force transport plane, and then landed at Ankara at 11:45 am [0845GMT] on a Turkish Airlines flight.

Two more evacuation flights are set to take off from Istanbul on Monday, depending on demand, officials said.

The collapse of US-backed government in Afghanistan and Taliban takeover on August 15 has set off a wave of evacuations via the Kabul airport with several countries ending evacuations ahead of the Taliban deadline.

Turkey fulfilled task in Afghanistan

Speaking to Anadolu Agency in the eastern Mus province, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkish soldiers successfully fulfilled the task given to them in the war-torn country.

Despite the extraordinary conditions at the airport, where thousands of people are desperately trying to get a flight out since the Taliban takeover, the Turkish Armed Forces are making every effort to ensure that their plan is implemented without any major disruptions, he added.

"We would like to thank our friends Pakistan and Tajikistan, and our allies with whom we worked together in the region, for their support," Akar said.

He told they are coordinating with the Foreign Ministry and other relevant departments with regard to the pullout.