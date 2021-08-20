Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised the West and Muslim countries for their lack of interest and care for Afghanistan over the past two decades, as thousands flee the country after the Taliban's takeover.

Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey is hosting some 300,000 documented and undocumented Afghan refugees, adding Ankara has been putting in the necessary effort for Afghanistan's development and will continue to do so.

"The Afghan nation is comprised of our Muslim brothers and sisters, so of course, we will not close our doors to them," he said.

"Many of our entrepreneurs and investors also have investments in Afghanistan and we cannot leave them behind."

The purpose of the border walls being built is to prevent irregular migration, he clarified.

"We didn't close our doors to people who were fleeing their countries and seeking refuge in ours," Erdogan said.

Open to dialogue with Taliban

Erdogan has asked European countries to take responsibility for Afghans fleeing the country, adding that Ankara had taken measures along its borders with Iran – a key route for Afghan migrants into Turkey.

He also said Turkey could engage in talks with the new government to be formed by the Taliban.

"If there is a knock on our door, we will open it for dialogue," he added, saying Turkey is ready to hold talks with the Taliban if necessary.

