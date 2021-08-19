The IMF will withhold funds to Afghanistan amid the uncertainty over the status of the leadership in Kabul.

"There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access... IMF resources," a spokesperson for the lender said.

The IMF's aid would include an existing $370 million loan program, as well as access to reserves in the form of Special Drawing Rights (SDR), the lender's basket of currencies.

"As is always the case, the IMF is guided by the views of the international community," the fund official said.

Reserves blocked

Central bank governor Ajmal Ahmady said on Twitter the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) had around $9 billion in reserves, but most of that is held overseas, out of reach of the Taliban.

The US Federal Reserve holds $7 billion of the country's reserves, including $1.2 billion in gold, while the rest is held in foreign accounts including at the Basel-based Bank for International Settlements, Ahmady said.

A US administration official told AFP on Monday that "any central bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban."

Amid reports the Taliban were quizzing central bank staff on the location of the assets, Ahmady said, "If this is true – it is clear they urgently need to add an economist on their team."

He repeated that Washington on Friday had cut off cash shipments to the country as the security situation deteriorated, which may have fueled reports the Taliban stole the reserves since the country's banks could not return dollars to account holders.